The police on Thursday said two suspected kidnappers were lynched in Kakuri quarters of the Kaduna metropolis.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammed Jalige, said the police on Wednesday received a report from the divisional police officer that the incident occured at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday

A mob chased down the two yet- to-be identified gunmen from Barnawa axis to Down – Quarters in Kakuri and lynched them, the police said.

Mr Jalige said the police recovered the corpses with two fabricated revolver pistols and three mobile phones.

The bodies were evacuated to the morgue at Gwamna Awan General Hospital as investigation into the incident began, Mr Jalige said.

Meanwhile, he added that the Commissioner of Police called on the public to avoid taking laws into their own hands but to always report criminal suspects to the police.

The commissioner advised the youth to always see security agencies as vital partners and refrain from fighting crimes via jungle justice approach.