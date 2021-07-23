ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Secretary of the Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI), Raheem Adedoyin, on his 60th birthday.

Mr Adedoyin turns 60 on Friday, July 23 (today).

In his message, signed by spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari said he is pleased to join members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors, and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to celebrate with the senior journalist, whose antecedents continue to inspire many in the media profession.

“President Buhari congratulates the former Commissioner of Information in Kwara State on the milestone, preceded by years of hard work and focus that have seen his steady rise in journalism, with contributions to the development of the country, particularly in youth and community development,” the statement said.

“As the journalist turns 60, the President notes his interest in always projecting the strength of the country, and the continent, in representation on the Executive Board of the IPI, commending his sense of patriotism and commitment to nation building.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant Adedoyin, fondly called Oloriewe, longer life, good health and strength.”

Born July 23, 1961, Mr Adedoyin hails from Ijomu-Oro town in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He attended Ansarul Islam Grammar School, Ijomu-Oro and the University of Lagos where he studied Mass Communication.

He later worked at the Guardian newspapers in Lagos, where he rose through the ranks to become assistant editor and at The Herald, a Kwara government-owned newspaper, where he was editor-in-chief/chief executive officer.

He also worked at Triumph Corporate Limited and served the Kwara State government as Commissioner for Information.

In addition to his role on the IPI global board and as secretary of the Nigerian chapter, Mr Adedoyin currently works as a freelance journalist and media strategist.