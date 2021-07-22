The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, has opened a new office complex built and named after the late COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru.
The office accommodation is located at the Headquarters of Joint Task Force, North-east, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
Mr Yahaya said that the gesture was to honour Mr Attahiru for his contributions and sacrifice towards uplifting the Nigerian Army.
He said that the new facility would provide befitting offices to meet demands of the recent expansion and restructuring of the counter-terrorism operation in the North- East.
The COAS also said that the facility would provide environment conducive for the officers and administrative staff to perform their duties.
Mr Attahiru died in a plane crash in May.
(NAN)
