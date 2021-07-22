The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the prosecution of the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman, over an alleged inability to account for over N165 billion remittances of the agency.

The party stated this in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday.

Ms Usman was suspended in May over alleged mismanagement of funds.

The PDP said President Muhammadu Buhari should not just “ease out” the NPA boss but prosecute her.

It also asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to invite her for questioning and prosecution.

The party also asked the commission to extend its invitation to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the alleged looting.

Ms Usman was suspended as part of moves to allow independent audit of the accounts and remittance of the agency.

According to details of a letter sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by Mr Amaechi then, the yearly remittance of operating surpluses by the NPA from 2016 to 2020 was “far short of the amount due for actual remittance.”

In the letter, dated March 4, 2021, the minister said within the stipulated years, the NPA recorded an outstanding unremitted balance of N165 billion (N165, 320, 962, 697).

Mr Amaechi thereafter suggested that the financial account of the NPA be investigated and audited.

In her response to the Chief of Staff, dated May 5, 2021, Ms Usman argued that the basis for arriving at the operating surplus of the NPA, upon which the budget office calculated the amount due as remittances to the federation account, was flawed and not in tune with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Read the full statement by the PDP:

NPA Looting: PDP Demands Prosecution of Sacked DG, Bala-Usman

…Seeks Investigations Against Amaechi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate prosecution of indicted and now sacked Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority

(NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, over exposed looting of over N165 billion in the agency.

The party insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari should not just “ease out” Bala Usman, but must go ahead to prosecute her over the alleged looting including revelations from the office of the Auditor General, which also unearthed the alleged stealing of unremitted deductions to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) amounting to N3,667,750,470. $148,845,745.04, Euro 4,891,449.50 and £252,682.14 during her watch at NPA.

The PDP charges the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately take in Bala Usman for questioning and prosecution over the

alleged fraud, including the reported stealing of N15.18 billion through alleged shady Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects by the NPA.

The party also urges the EFCC to extend its searchlight on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, under whose ministerial watch the alleged looting in NPA was perpetrated.

The PDP restates that the fact that it took the minister a clear six years (2016 to 2021) to query the NPA Managing Director, over looting of N165 billion unremitted operational surplus of the agency, raises public apprehensions of an afterthought, which only came after indicting audit documents had already been exposed.

The PDP, standing with Nigerians, will continue to closely monitor the actions of the Buhari administration and resist attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sweep the matter under the carpet in the desperation to shield many of its leaders involved in the reckless looting in the NPA, particularly, finances relating to the 2019 elections sleaze funds.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary