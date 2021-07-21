ADVERTISEMENT

Some aggrieved youth and people sympathetic to the plight of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Wednesday staged a protest in major areas of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, calling for his release.

Mr Igboho, a Yoruba activist, is currently being held in Cotonou by the Government of Benin Republic after he escaped arrest in his house in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the protesters took off from his house at Soka area of Ibadan, carrying placards of various inscriptions, calling for the unconditional release of Mr Igboho.

The protesters marched through some streets such as Felele, Sanyo, and Challenge area, singing freedom songs for the activist’s release.

NAN correspondent, who monitored the protest, reports that personnel of the Nigeria Police and State Security Services (SSS) were seen in their patrol vehicles some distance away, monitoring the protesters.

Some of the protesters who spoke with journalists are Yusuf Ajikobi, Oyedokun Abiodun, David Ajulo, and Azeez Suleiman. They pleaded with the Government of the Republic of Benin and the Federal Government of Nigeria to release Mr Igboho.

Mr Ajikobi said that Mr Igbhoho is an activist whose slogans are fairness, equity, and justice.

“Igboho does not deserve to be treated like a criminal; so government should let him have his freedom,” he said.

Mr Abiodun appealed to the traditional rulers and Yoruba leaders to rise up to the plight of Mr Igboho, saying, “he (Igboho) is fighting for the course of the masses”.

Also, Messrs Ajulo and Suleiman urged the security operatives to do more in combating the security challenges facing the nation.

According to them, “the problems created as a result of insecurity prompted Igboho and the likes to rise up in defence of their respective communities.” (NAN)