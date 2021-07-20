ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to remember President Muhammadu Buhari, the governors, and other leaders in their prayers as they confront the challenges facing the country.

Mr Tinubu spoke in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

“By so doing, together we can enjoy the benefits of a better Nigeria.

“This Eid, we must, therefore, beseech Almighty Allah to protect the weak, feed the poor, and give us the courage, wisdom to subdue and defeat those who would do violence and destruction to the innocent.

“We pray for our gallant soldiers and other security agents confronting these agents of evil people.

“We pray for the unity and stability of this country.”

The former governor asked Muslims to dedicate themselves to greater adherence and obedience to the compassionate and spiritually nourishing commands of Allah.

He encouraged the Muslim faithful never to forget the reason for Eid-el- Kabir and to reach out to give solace and succour to those unable to help themselves.

“I extend my warmest greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and around the world.

“We give utmost gratitude to Almighty Allah SWT for His munificent blessings and abiding love for all mankind.

“To be a good Muslim is to be a caring and generous human being therefore, show brotherly concern and compassion to all,” he said.

Mr Tinubu, one of the leaders of All Progressive Congress (APC), said the challenges faced as a nation called upon all to adhere even more closely to Allah’s commands.

He said by so doing, “Nigerians may overcome the challenges and continue to build a just and prosperous society destined for all.”

(NAN)