The police in Katsina State on Monday said they repelled an attack by bandits in Kankara Local Government Area and rescued a kidnapped victim.
The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isah, in a statement, also said the police recovered one AK47 rifle and 36 rustled cows abandoned by the bandits following a firefight.
“On 17/07/2021 at about 23:21hrs, bandits riding on motorcycles, armed with AK47 rifles, blocked a feeder road at Layin Minister, Malumfashi LGA and kidnapped one Usaini Zuma, 45 of Tafkin Jege village, Kafur LGA of Katsina state.
“A team of policemen led by Division Police Officer (DPO) in Kankara intercepted them at Unguwar Nakome, Yargoje village, Kankara, engaged them in gun duel and rescued the victim. In the course of profiling the scene, one (1) AK 47 rifle was recovered,” the statement said.
“In a related development, on the same date at about 17:00hrs, the same DPO Kankara, led a team of policemen to Majifa village, Kankara, engaged the bandits in a shootout and recovered thirty-six (36) rustled cows.
“Following the incidents, many bandits are feared to have escaped with gunshot wounds. Search parties are still combing the area, with a view to arresting the fleeing bandits.
“The Command urges members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by giving them credible information,” the spokesperson said.
