The daughter of deceased Okoronkwo Sylvester approached the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Saturday to demand the body of her father who was allegedly shot by the police on October 21, 2020.

Esther Sylvester said the deceased, who was a tailor, was shot in the Tejusho area of the state and that “people around there said it was a policeman from the Area C Police Station.”

Recalling the incident, Ms Sylvester said she received a phone call from her younger sister, on October 21 last year, that their dad had been shot and rushed to LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital).

“He was a tailor, at a plaza in Tejuosho. So, when we heard the news, I went there with my mom and some of our neighbours.

“We went to the hospital, getting to the emergency room, someone called me, and I went inside because they did not want us to cross the borderline. They asked me a few questions about him. His age, his ‘blood level’. After that, I was asked to go out.

“I was later called and went inside, so, we met the person inside on that day, she asked us to fill some forms and asked is to get N560,000 so that they can put him in the ICU.”

She noted that her uncle eventually told her that her father was dead when she went back to the hospital.

“Days after his death, we received a call from the hospital to get his body,” she said

“We went to LUTH and were referred to one of the mortuary doctors. We went there, met the woman in charge, she asked us some questions…said that she will do an autopsy on my dad before they can give us his body.

“I have a video of when they shot him and when he was taken to the hospital. They had to transfer him to Ikeja, LASUTH, before they can do the autopsy on him.

“So, the woman gave us the doctor’s number in charge in Ikeja hospital, LASUTH, and she gave us the time to go there.

“We went there and they said they have not done the autopsy and told us to come back the next day. We went there the next day, met the doctor, he told us to go back that they will call us again.”

She, however, noted that her family submitted and filled the needed documents for his release but they were yet to get the body for burial.

Exhibits

Meanwhile, the panel chairperson, Doris Okuwobi, admitted the evidence given by John Obafunwa, a pathologist at LUTH, obituary of Mr Sylvester, photographs, and a flash drive as exhibits.

Mr Obafunwa, a professor of forensic pathology, had in a previous sitting said that 99 bodies resulting from the #ENDSARS protests were picked across the state on October 21, 2020.

Tenure extension

Earlier at the sitting, Mrs Okuwobi had announced another three months extension of the judicial panel’s tenure.

“Today is not the last day. We now have an extension till October 19,” she said.

The panel was earlier supposed to conclude its activities on April 19 but was given three months extension to hear petitions till July 19.

