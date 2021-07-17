ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has told aggrieved aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that whoever challenges the outcome of the local government primaries in court would be shown the way out of the party.

The governor said this on Saturday while leading the APC on a campaign tour to his hometown, Ikenne Local Government.

The local council election in Ogun State will hold on July 24.

According to Mr Abiodun, “dragging the party to court is an anti-party activity that would not be tolerated”.

He said anybody who has a case in court “should, as a matter of urgency, withdraw same or risk being sent out of the APC”.

“More than one person vied for the chairmanship position in Ikenne Local Government, but we know only one of them will emerge as the candidate. It is only God that enthrones a king, I am a testimony to that,” he said.

“We also have many councillorship aspirants. But, I learnt that some people went to court in my own local government. I am not happy with that development. I’m not happy.

“Anybody who goes to court should go and withdraw the case immediately. It is anti-party. Anybody who goes to court will be sent out of the party. There must be discipline in this party.”

The governor, however, assured the aspirants in Ikenne of appointments noting that everyone who lost at the primaries “will be adequately compensated”.

“All those who were not picked as candidates, I am assuring you that the serious ones among them will be given appointments by me, your governor; if not at the local government, I will give them appointments in Abeokuta. After that promise, I don’t want to hear any crisis in this local government again.”

Meanwhile, a councillorship aspirant in Iperu Ward 5, Ikenne local government, Muyiwa Osularu, has gone to Sagamu High Court, claiming that after winning the primary election, his name was replaced with that of the vice-chairman, caretaker committee of the council, Olaitan Muhammed.