In a bid to improve the quality of life of the elderly, a non-governmental organisation, DAGOMO Foundation, is organising a competition for young persons to stimulate the consciousness of care for senior citizens.

This was disclosed on Friday when DAGOMO Foundation led by its Chief programme officer and former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Omogui Okauru paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Jiwa, Idris Musa.

The competition will take place at Jiwa community in Abuja Municipal Area Council which is a follow-up to a previous medical outreach in the area of which over 3000 benefitted.

In 2019, the foundation in collaboration with the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANCA) and other medical partners, held a medical mission in Jiwa which involved surgeries, treatment of malaria cases, medical screening for diabetes, ear, nose, eye and dental treatments, physiotherapy and health enlightenment.

Meanwhile, speaking at the visit, Dan Uhimwen, National Programs Coordinator of DAGOMO elaborated on the competition and future medical projects to be implemented in the community.

“We are looking at three likely projects. One is a project that will help stimulate the consciousness of elder care among young people particularly, secondary school leavers. It is an essay competition where they will write on elderly care and prizes will be given to best students in that category. It is mainly to honour the chairman who turns 90.

“The second project, we will collaborate with the health care centres in the community to see how we can have special sessions for elderly persons to come and have their vitals checked and enlightenment on their health status. The third is a medical mission just like we did in 2019.”

According to Mr Uhimwen, DAGOMO is focused on the aging space with a thematic area on the elderly alongside involving the youth.

“They (youth) must integrate with the older persons because we are in the entire process of aging to grave,” he said.

Responding, the emir, Mr Musa, appreciated the NGO and promised to collaborate with them to ensure success of the medical projects.

‘I am proud of you to bring Nigerians from abroad to come and treat over 3000 people in our community and now we want to thank you again for wanting to come and assist us in so many ways. You know the cooperation we gave you that time, with this chieftaincy, our cooperation will be tripled.”