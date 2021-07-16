ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjusted the date of the commencement of physical registration for the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration from 19 July to 26 July, because of the declaration of public holidays by the federal government.

Disclosing this in a statement issued by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, on Friday, in Abuja, the commission said the one-week shift in the date followed the government’s declaration of 20 July and 21 July as public holidays.

Mr Okoye said that the commission met on Thursday and deliberated on a number of issues, including the commencement of the physical registration of voters and the scheduled appointments by online registrants.

He recalled that on Tuesday, 13 July, the commission met with Resident Electoral Commissioners and noted that the commencement of the physical registration of voters scheduled for Monday 19 July might be affected by the public holidays.

“Also, facing the prospects of interruption of their registration schedules are some of the online registrants who have scheduled their appointments for the completion of their registrations on dates are likely to clash with the same public holidays.

“The commission promised thereafter to meet on Thursday, July 15, to review the situation and provide clarity on the matter. This is what it has done.

“With the declaration of Tuesday July 20 and Wednesday, July 21, as public holidays by the federal government, the date scheduled for the commencement of physical registration has to be adjusted.

“Consequently, the physical registration of voters will now commence on Monday, July 26.”

Mr Okoye said that online registrants that have scheduled appointments from 19 July to 23 July would have their appointments rescheduled.

He said the Continuous Voter Registration would run for a period of one year, assuring all Nigerians that no citizen eligible to register as a voter would be left behind.

(NAN)