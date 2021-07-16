ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra senator, Stella Oduah, has said she did not participate in the ‘division’ in the Senate on Thursday when lawmakers voted on the Election Amendment Bill.

The lawmaker who is a member of the Senate Committees on INEC and the Petroleum Industry Bill, said she refused to take part in the head count vote “because she can not be seen rejecting the resolution her committee had agreed on.”

She had walked out of the chamber when the vote was about to commence.

Ms Oduah, a former Aviation minister and the PDP senator representing Anambra North, was one of the 28 senators who didn’t vote when it voted on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The upper legislative chamber passed the bill empowering the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly to determine the use of electronic transmission of results in an election.

Among the 52 senators who voted against the position of the Committee on INEC was its chairman, Kabiru Gaya, a former governor of Kano State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how senators were made to vote one after the other during the clause-by-clause consideration of the Electoral Amendment bill.

The vote was sequel to a point of order raised by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

He cited order 73 of the Senate Standing Rule challenging the ruling of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who ruled in favour that Section 52(3) of the bill be amended to read “the commission may consider electronic transmission provided the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the Nigerian Communications Commission and approved by the National Assembly.”

This is against the initial proposal that read, “the Commission may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.”

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Oduah said she could not reject the position of the committee ”after struggling to arrive at the resolution”.

“We took time to arrive at that decision at the committee meeting and coming to Plenary to reject it will be unjust that was why I walked out.

“In as much as number is a very significant decider in parliament we should also take decisions having future projection and nation development in mind,” she said.