The committee of chairmen of governing councils of federal government-owned polytechnics has elected a new leadership to pilot its affairs for the next three years.

According to a statement issued by the newly elected secretary of the committee, Adamu Abubakar, the chairman of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi, Waziri Bulama, was elected chairman.

Mr Bulama, an architect and stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has Stephen Ocheni, a professor, and chairperson of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, as deputy.

The election for the 25-member committee, according to the statement, was held at the liaison office of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), in Abuja, and was supervised by the board’s executive secretary, Idris Bugaje, a professor.

The statement reads in part; “The Committee is a collection of all Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics recently approved by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

“The Governing Councils of the Federal Polytechnics is responsible for the formulation of policies and the general supervision of the polytechnics on behalf of the visitor. Arc. Bulama is, therefore, expected to bring to bear his wealth of experience and contacts within and outside the party as well as the government for the benefit of the Committee and the entire sector.”