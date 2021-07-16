ADVERTISEMENT

The Karaye Emirate in Kano State has suspended the village head of Butu- Butu in Rimingado local government area, Abdullahi Sa’adu.

A statement issued on Friday by the spokesperson of the emirate, Haruna Gunduwawa, said the village head was suspended for allegedly selling a piece of land to Fulani migrants.

According to the statement, the Fulani migrants built a mosque on the land without following due process, a development it said caused conflict with the host community.

The statement said Mr Sa’adu’s suspension is to pave way for a proper investigation by a committee set up to look into the allegations against him.

The statement recalled that the district head of Rimingado, Auwalu Tukur (Magajin Rafin Karaye), had earlier sent a petition to the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II, alleging wrongdoing by the village head.

According to the statement, the village head was cautioned by both the district head office and Rimin Gado local government council on the matter.

The emirate has deployed Habibu Umar (Madakin Shamaki) to oversee the affairs of the village pending the outcome of the investigation.

The emirate appealed to residents of Butu-Butu to remain calm and give Mr Umar maximum support and cooperation to discharge his duty effectively.