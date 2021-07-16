ADVERTISEMENT

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), an agency of the Federal Government in charge of teachers’ certification and training, has said the best way to improve the country’s education system is by ‘professionalising’ the teaching job and improving teachers’ welfare.

TRCN’s registrar and chief executive officer, Josiah Ajiboye, said this during the launch of a television reality show for Nigerian teachers.

The project which is themed: “The Millionaire Teachers,” and tagged; “Teachers Naija Reality TV Show,” is, according to the organisers, aimed at improving the welfare and development of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

TRCN is in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education and other private initiatives- Teachers Naija and ANUB media, to execute the project.

The project, which kicked off in 2019, could not hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Ajiboye said: “And coming in as a new entry, it was a big surprise to some of us; you know we had been witnessing so many reality TV shows but this is a unique one because it focuses on teacher and teacher development in Nigeria.

“So, when this programme was introduced in 2019, we were excited and the excitement was high because of the outcome two years ago.”

He said the initiative is helping the council and the Nigerian people to showcase the status of teachers in the country and ”to make sure the profession is projected to citizens and the world in general in good light”.

“We aim to create a paradigm shift in the way teachers are perceived in the country. We want teachers to be first-class citizens just like in the developed countries of the world,” he said.

In his address, a former dean, education faculty at the University of Abuja, Ashom Maisamari, described the project as a national development project that would go a long way to challenge Nigerian teachers on professionalism and in turn provide a sustainable welfare programme for them.

Rewards

In his remarks, Emmanuel Ubaka, the convener of the show, said the second season of the show promises to be educative and as well entertaining.

He said 20 teachers selected from different schools in Nigeria will make it to the house and would be there for 20 days between August 3 and 22, 2021.

He noted that for a participant to scale through the selection process he or she must be between the ages of 21 and 40, must be a Nigerian, possess Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) or have a degree in education and as well have a TRCN certification.

“The winners of the show will be chosen based on their ability to carry out the tasks and perform excellently well in the activities within the 20 days.

“The winner will go home with N2 million, the first runner will go home with N1.5 million and the second runner up will go home with N1 million,” he said.

He noted that there would be various consolation prizes and scholarships for the teachers to further their education and qualifications.