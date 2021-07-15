ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has refiled his suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, against Ja’afar Ja’afar and Penlight Media limited, publishers of Daily Nigerian, over the publication of videos exposing the governor stuffing wads of dollars suspected to be bribes from a contractor into his agbada pockets.

According to a copy of writ of summon of the case obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the court gave Mr Jaafar 14 days to cause an appearance to be made for his defence. .

The writ of summons reads: “You are hereby commanded that within fourteen days after service of this writ o you, inclusive of the day of such service, you do cause an appearance to be entered for you in action at the suit of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje AND TAKE NOTICE, in default the claimant may proceed and judgement may be given in your absence.

“Take further notice parties should maintain status quo.

“Dated this day 15th day of July, 2021.

” By order of court.”

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Mr Ganduje sued Mr Ja’afar and Daily Nigerian newspaper for releasing the video clips showing the governor stuffing his pockets with wads of dollars suspected to be a kickback from a contractor.

The governor alleged that the publication of the video defamed his character and through his counsel demanded N3 billion from Mr Jaafar as damages.

He, however, filed an application through his counsel, Offiong Offiong, on June 28 seeking to discontinue the court case.

The Kano State High Court while granting the request ordered Mr Ganduje to pay N800,000 to Mr Ja’afar as cost for expenses incurred in a court proceedings.

He has now refiled the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Find the copy of writ of summons attached.