The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, has said that 20,000 workers would be employed to work on railway stations along Kaduna-Kano modern railway.

Mr Ameachi stated this on Thursday in Kano at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kano-Kaduna railway line.

He said that the project would improve socio-economic activities within the corridor when completed.

“This is a directive given by Mr President who said to me that I should make sure that we create employments.

“I am happy to inform you that we are going to employ not less than 20,000 workers,” he said.

He said that the project covers 203 kilometres double-track standard gauge railway from Kano to Kaduna.

The minister said the rail line traversed Kaduna, Zaria, and Kano cities, with three railway stations both for passengers and freight services at Rigachukun, Zaria, and Kano, with varying capacities and categories.

He explained that the project, which was awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Company, would be completed within 18 months.

According to him, the rail line would be provided with accessories and special installations including water supply, power, signalling systems, and communication in GSM-R, freight yards, rolling stocks depots, and maintenance workshops.

“The ministry will continue to work assiduously in line with Mr President’s directives, to implement all the corridors within the Nigerian Railway Modernisation project and aggressively expand the railway network,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Gov. Simon Lalong, said that all northern governors would continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari to move the country forward.

“We are proud to be in Kano for the groundbreaking ceremony. All governors are with you and will continue to support Mr President to leave a legacy.

“We prayed to God to continue to give you wisdom and strength to do what will benefit the country,” he said.

Also speaking, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, commended the president for the development projects his administration executed in Kano state and the country at large.

He said he would follow in the footsteps of the president in reflecting such efforts for the development of the state.

Ganduje said that the government did much on ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.

According to him, that was why Kano was one of the most peaceful states in the federation.

He called on the contractor to ensure a quality job and complete it within the timeframe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the occasion include Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Ministers of Agriculture, Communication and Digital Economy, Police Affairs, Defence as well as Environment.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, other Emirs from within and outside the state, as well as diplomats also attended the event.

