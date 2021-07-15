ADVERTISEMENT

Without report from the country’s epicentre of the pandemic, Lagos State, Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 48 new coronavirus cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which gave the update on its Facebook page Tuesday night, however, did not state the reason why the update from Lagos was missing.

The NCDC said the new infections were recorded in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory territory (FCT).

The disease centre added that no new death was recorded on Wednesday, keeping the fatality toll at 2,125.

Specifics

Out of the seven states and the FCT that contributed to Wednesday’s tally, Ondo recorded the highest figure of 14 with Oyo State reporting 10.

Gombe State took the third position with six cases while the FCT recorded five. Ogun State reported 4 and the trio of Delta, Ekiti and Rivers State registered three new infections each.

According to the NCDC, a total of 164,652 recoveries have been recorded nationwide so far, with about 2,000 cases still active across the country.

Nigeria has also tested more than two million samples for the virus out of the country’s roughly 200 million population.