The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to apply all anti-monopoly laws to the satellite TV sector.

The lawmakers equally blamed the instability of the macroeconomic variables, such as exchange rates, inflation and others for the hike in tariff of digital TV subscription rate.

These resolutions followed the adoption of the report of the ad-hoc committee investigating the non-implementation of pay per view rate, chaired by Unyim Idem (PDP, Akwa-Ibom).

The sector is dominated by the South African company, Multi-Choice, the owner of DSTV and GOTV and also the Chinese owned StarTimes.

The motion to investigate the hike in subscription of digital TV was referred to the committee in June 2020 and a report was submitted in February this year.

On Wednesday, the recommendations of the ad hoc committee were adopted by the committee of the whole, chaired by Deputy Speaker Idris Wase.

According to the report, “implementing the content of the National Broadcasting Code and the Nigeria information Policy of 2014 that would trigger healthy competition in the industry.

“Timely application of these government regulatory intervention measures already articulated will revolutionise the industry and meet the people’s yearnings on Pay-as-you-go, Pay-Per-View and price reduction.”

Mr Idem had sponsored a bill to amend the National Broadcasting Commission Act, and proposed an amendment to allow the commission to regulate the tariff of digital TV service providers.