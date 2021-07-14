ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Edo State have arrested a man who allegedly beat his wife to death for denying him sex.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bello Kontongs said on Wednesday in Benin that the incident occurred on June 27 at No. 1, Ogiedegue Street, off Ason Bus Stop, Evbuotubu area of Benin.

He said the case was transferred to the police headquarters in the state from Evbuotubu Police Division where it was first reported.

Mr Kontongs, a superintendent of police, said the deceased, aged 50, got married to the suspect in 2002 and has two children, aged 19 and 15.

“The man was said to have demanded sex from the deceased around 11p.m. on June 27 and upon her refusal, he beat her up and in the process inflicted her with injury.

“She was rushed to four hospitals, three rejected her, but the fourth one referred her to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where she passed on, on July 7, as a result of complications from the injury.

“The man is in our custody and will be charged to court for murder,” Mr Kontongs said.

‘85 lives lost in road accidents in Edo’

In another development, no fewer than 85 persons have lost their lives and 279 injured in various road traffic crashes (RTCs) recorded in Edo between January and June, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state.

The figure was given by Henry Benamaisia, Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state.

Mr Benamaisia told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin that a total of 717 persons were involved in 114 traffic accidents within the period under review.

Giving a breakdown of the lives lost, the sector commander disclosed that 24 persons died in January; 13 in February and 14 in March.

He added that 19 people lost their lives in April, four in May, and 11 in the month of June.

The sector commander also disclosed that of the 114 road traffic crashes recorded, 23 occurred in January, 18 in February, and 17 in March.

“In April we recorded 24 RTCs, May was 12, while in June we recorded 20 RTCs.

“From the total crashes, 39 were fatal and 61 serious, while we recorded 14 minors involved in the crashes,” Mr Benamaisia said.

(NAN)