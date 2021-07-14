ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the threat of legal action by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the last member of the party in the House of Representatives from Zamfara State has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kabiru Amadu, who represents Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency, announced his defection in a letter addressed to the House and read by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday.

The lawmaker cited “crisis in the state chapter of his former party” as reason for leaving.

Drama unfolded when Toby Okchukwu (PDP, Enugu), the deputy minority leader, raised a point of order on the defection.

In what has become a trend, Mr Gbajabiamila taunted the opposition party by shouting “Is it section 68? Or is there another one?”

While raising the point of order, Mr Okechukwu said, “we have observed with dismay, the continuous disobedience of the Constitution by the Speaker. The failure of the Speaker to comply with section 68 of the 1999 Constitution…….”

He was interrupted by the Speaker, who argued that being called to speak is a privilege, not a right. The speaker added that it was not his job to interpret the constitution.

The Speaker then asked the opposition party to approach the court.

Defection of Matawalle

Since the defection of Governor Bello Matawella, members of the Zamfara caucus in the National Assembly have been defecting from the PDP to the ruling party despite the threat by the opposition that it will be approaching the court.

In June, the party, through a statement by Its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, had warned that the governor, members of the National Assembly and State House of Assembly risk losing their seats if they decamp to the ruling party.

Despite this, Mr Matawalle and others have decamped to the ruling party.

Last week, four members from Zamfara State decamped to APC from the PDP.