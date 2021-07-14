ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said on Wednesday that more suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of Usifo Ataga, the chief executive officer of Super TV.

Mr Odumosu, during a parade of suspects at the police command in Ikeja, said the police have established a case of conspiracy and murder and more suspects have been arrested.

The police commissioner did not disclose who the suspects are or how many of them have been arrested. He said investigation is ongoing in the matter.

Crime

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Ataga, 50, was found dead at an apartment in Lekki Lagos on the evening of June 15.

Following investigation, the police arrested Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level mass communication student at the University of Lagos, as the prime suspect in the matter.

The suspect, who said she was in a romantic relationship with the murdered CEO, was alleged to have stabbed him multiple times in the apartment they were both lodged, leading to his death.

Ms Ojukwu, 21, while answering questions from journalists explained that an argument ensued between them which degenerated into a fight.

“At some point, he was chasing me around the kitchen cabinet. I took a knife and stabbed his neck. I approached the door and he followed me. I stabbed him twice on the neck side. I threw the knife to the bed and he was going for it but I also went for it. He dragged the knife with me and it broke and he fell on the floor,” she said then.

The deceased’s family in a statement last month said there was more to Mr Ataga’s death and urged the police to go beyond the prime suspect’s confession.

The prime suspect had, however, recanted her confession, saying she knew nothing about the death, according to a video being circulated on social media.

But Mr Odumosu maintained that the police would not compromise on the matter.

He added that investigations are still ongoing following the arrest of more suspects.