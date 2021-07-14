ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded one death and 154 new cases of coronavirus infection across eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

In an update on its Facebook page Tuesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) listed other states that contributed to Tuesday’s tally as Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Gombe, Kwara, and the FCT.

Lagos, again, reported the highest figure of 119 of the new cases, as many residents are in panic mood over the rising cases.

Panic in Lagos

The infection figure recorded in Lagos on Tuesday raised the state’s share of the total number of cases in the country to 60,638 cases with 450 fatalities recorded since Nigeria recorded its index case in 2020.

The rising cases, especially within the last one week, had informed an appeal from the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the residents to comply strictly to all coronavirus guidelines and protocols.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, in a statement, commended the residents for their cooperation so far and advised against fatigue. He said the war against the pandemic in the state was very strategic, indicating that a flop in Lagos could be catastrophic for the nation at large.

Tertiary institutions in the state and particularly the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, have reported rising cases of flu-like symptoms among their communities’ members and heightened awareness against the infection.

Specifics

Meanwhile, NCDC’s update on Tuesday indicated that apart from the 119 cases recorded in Lagos, Akwa Ibom took the second position with 11 fresh cases.

Rivers State reported six cases, Oyo reported five, while Ogun and Ekiti states reported four new cases each.

The FCT and Gombe recorded two infections each while Kwara had one.

According to the NCDC, a total of 164,623 recoveries have been recorded so far across Nigeria with 2,119 cases still active across the country.

Nigeria has also tested more than two million samples for the virus out of the country’s roughly 200 million population.