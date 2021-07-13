The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says a total of 542,576 Nigerians have completed their online registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Out of this figure, 456,909 are fresh applicants while 85,667 applied for voter transfer, replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and update of voter information record.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday during a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissions (REC) of the 37 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) resumed on 28 June.

On the distribution of registrants across the country, Mr Yakubu said out of 542,576 online registrants so far, 356,777 (or 66%) are young people between the ages of 18 and 34 years.

This, according to him, is followed by 134,719 middle aged registrants who fall between 35 and 49 years while the third category is elderly persons aged between 50 and 69 years of which 44,896 Nigerians have registered.

He said some 6,184 senior citizens (aged 70 years and above) have interestingly taken advantage of the new online opportunity to register.

On occupational distribution of registrants, Mr Yakubu said 156,446 are students; 38,217 artisans; 24,421 farmers and fishermen; 150,145 businessmen and traders; 35,831 employed as civil and public servants and 8,334 housewives.

He said the remaining 129,182 registrants did not specify their occupations.

On gender, the INEC chairman said 321,781 are male while 220,795 are female.

He said, “In our effort to serve all Nigerians better, the Commission has requested registrants to indicate their disability (if any).

“This will enable us to optimally and efficiently deploy assistive voting devices such as Braille ballot guide and magnifying glasses for persons with special needs at polling units on election day.

“So far, we have data for 6,558 registrants who have clearly indicated their type of disability.”

Mr Yakubu said detailed information, including state and occupational distribution, had been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms, adding “we shall also continue to provide the weekly updates throughout the duration of the CVR exercise.”

The INEC chairman said the Commission was aware that not all Nigerians have access to computers, smart phones or internet connectivity to register online.

He said, “Accordingly, we have repeatedly assured every eligible registrant that there will also be an opportunity for physical or in-person registration at designated centres.

“Even the online registrants will have to complete their registration physically at those centres. Our aim is to activate some 2,673 centres to which we intend to deploy 5,346 officials for in-person registration.

“However, after consultation with stakeholders, the Commission is proceeding systematically as we review the security situation across the country.

“We agreed with stakeholders, including the security agencies, to start from our State and Local Government offices. This means an initial 811 locations nationwide made up of 37 State and FCT offices and 774 Local Government Areas. We have configured enough machines and commenced deployment nationwide for further training of officials in readiness for the commencement of the physical registration.”