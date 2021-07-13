ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to ensure that Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspected killer of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV , Usifo Ataga, does not die in police custody.

The lower chamber also expressed disapproval with the parading of Ms Ojukwu.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Tolulope Shadipe (APC, Oyo) on Tuesday.

Police had arrested the 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos, who narrated to journalists in June how she fatally stabbed Mr Ataga, 50, in an apartment in Lekki, Lagos.

However, a video, which went viral on Monday, showed Ms Ojukwu denying responsibility for Mr Ataga’s death.

However, the family of Mr Ataga had urged the police to carry out investigation into the matter beyond her confession.

Moving the motion, Mrs Shadipe condemned the parading of Ms Ojukwu and other suspects by the police.

She stated that the “law of Nigeria does not allow for social media trials and matters that are subjudice (meaning before the court or not yet judicially decided) are not to be discussed by the media.

“Cognizant that Section 36/5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed to be innocent until he is proven guilty. Thus so long Ms Ojukwu has not been proven guilty by the court of competent jurisdiction.”

The House resolved that the police should conduct a proper investigation into the murder.

The green chamber also asked the police to refrain from parading Ms Ojukwu around to grant interviews.