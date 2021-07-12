ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences to the Fasasi family on the death of renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, who was aged 44.

He died after a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

He was buried in New Jersey, U.S. on Sunday (the same day he died) according to Muslim rites.

The president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, made this known on Monday in a statement.

The President noted that Sound Sultan’s demise is not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry, but to the country as a whole.

“As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career, and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity, and talent, which has inspired many young Nigerians in the industry,” Mr Buhari said.

The deceased, President Buhari affirmed, “was kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which was reflected in his music and art. As an avid basketball fan, he made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country.”

The President prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends, and associates.

Since the sad news of Sound Sultan’s death broke, the entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning and tributes have been pouring in.

RMD, Kate Henshaw, Wale Ojo, Tunde Ednut, Seun Kuti, and others have expressed shock at the passing of the star.

Sound Sultan was a singer, songwriter, and recording artiste who was regarded as one of the pioneers of hip-hop music in Nigeria.