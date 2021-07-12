ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a three-member caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party in Zamfara State.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its interim national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, on Monday in Abuja.

Members of the committee are Hassan Gusau, a former senator, (Chairman), Muntari Anka and Abdullahi Shinkafi (Secretary).

This comes about two weeks after Governor Bello Matawalle defected to APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some federal and state lawmakers also left to join the APC in apparent solidarity with the governor.

At the ceremony to welcome Mr Matawalle to the party in Gusau, the interim national chairman of the APC, Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State, had said the governor would be the new leader of the party in the state.

Read the full statement:

APC appoints 3-member committee to run its affairs in Zamfara State

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has constituted a three-member committee to run the affairs of the party in the state.

Committe Members

Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau – *Chairman*

Muntari Ahmed Anka – Deputy Chairman Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi – Secretary

The step followed the recent positive development in the Zamfara State Chapter of the party and the approval by the CECPC to dissolve the leadership structure of the party organs in the State.

The CECPC hereby strongly appeals to those directly affected by this action to show understanding and consider this a sacrifice made for the growth of the party.

The party assures all concerned that it shall ensure that inclusiveness, fairness and transparency are maintained (which are the composite ethos of our party) by the new leadership on all fronts.

The party, once again, congratulates H.E Bello Matawalle, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State as he leads his State into the fold of the Progressives.

Together, we shall win!

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D

National Secretary,

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)