The kidnappers of the chief of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, have demanded from the emirate and his family a ransom of N200 million for his release, say a report by Daily Trust newspaper.

The police in Kaduna State confirmed the abduction of the second class chief and 10 others on Sunday.

Mr Adamu and 10 others were kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday in Kajuru town, headquarters of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

According to Daily Trust, one of the emirate’s kingmakers confirmed to the paper that the bandits reached out to them to demand N200 million.

According to him, negotiation wss ongoing.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the abduction of the traditional ruler on Sunday.

A former senator, Shehu Sani, later confirmed the incident in a social media post.

Mr Sani said: “The kidnapping of the Emir of Kajuru and his family members is tragic and unfortunate. If an Emir is not safe no one else is safe.

A resident, who is close to the emirate, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the bandits came to the emir’s palace fully prepared and ready to kill in case of any resistance.

“After shooting sporadically, they broke the walls of the emirate before attacking the family of the traditional ruler.

“They took his wives and some palace aides, his daughter and grandchildren.”

Many parts of the country are currently battling crimes and insecurity despite efforts by the fedral government to halt the slide into anarchy.