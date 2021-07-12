ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed two of its governors to reconcile the feuding aspirants in the Anambra State governorship election.

The party held its primary election on June 26 during which a former senator, Andy Uba, emerged winner.

But 14 of the aspirations kicked against the result announced by the Chairman of the primary election committee, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, saying no election held.

A statement by the APC interim secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, on Monday in Abuja, said Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State have been appointed to reconcile the aspirants.

Read the full text of the statement below

Following the recently-concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) Primaries to elect the Party’s flagbearer for the November 6th Anambra State Governorship Elections, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has appointed the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu and the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman to unify and strengthen the party in the state ahead of the elections.

The two party leaders are charged with the responsibility of bringing together all the erstwhile aspirants and their supporters to join the campaign organisation of the party and achieve victory for the APC in the state.

The Chairman of CECPC mandated the two governors to do everything reasonable and necessary to ensure that all feuding parties, erstwhile aspirants and their supporters close ranks and work for the APC to resoundly defeat contestants fielded by other political parties.

We look forward to a unified front and a shared commitment to support the party before, during and after the election.

SIGNED:

*Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D*

National Secretary

Caretaker/