Nigeria on Saturday reported 98 new cases of coronavirus disease, raising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 168,540.

In an update on its Facebook page, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said the new cases on Saturday were recorded in just two states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Lagos once again topped the infection chart with 94 cases out of the 98 reported.

Ekiti reported two cases while the FCT also reported two, the NCDC update stated.

There has been a growing concern of a possible spike among Nigerians, especially with the confirmation of the delta variant, otherwise regarded as the most transmissible variant.

The NCDC has described the new development as worrisome, urging Nigerians to observe all pandemic-related protocols put in place by the government to curb the spread of the infections.

Meanwhile, no new death was recorded from the disease on Saturday as the fatality toll stands at 2,122, the NCDC update showed.

The NCDC data also noted that a total of 164,431 recoveries have so far been made across the country while less than 2,000 cases are said to be active.

Nigeria has tested over 2.3 million samples for COVID-19 out of the country’s roughly 200 million population.