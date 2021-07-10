ADVERTISEMENT

A woman arrested for alleged unlawful confinement of four pregnant girls in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east, was on Friday arraigned by the police in the state.

The woman, Blessing Eze, 27, is also accused of engaging in slave trade, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The prosecutor, B.I Ogbu, told the court that the accused and others now at large had on June 17 conspired among themselves to confine the four girls in her house.

Mr Ogbu said that their intent was to have the girls give birth to babies who they would have eventually handed over to different hospitals to be sold to prospective buyers.

He said the offence allegedly committed was contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Revised Law of Enugu State, 2004.

The accused, whose background was not included in the charge sheet, was granted a N500,000 bail by the court after she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, J.N. Achi-Kanu directed that the address of the surety should be verified and means of identification submitted to the court.

The case was adjourned to August 3 for hearing.

NAN reported that the pregnant girls were not in court. Their ages were not disclosed.

The accused, if convicted of the two count charges, is liable to seven and 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

