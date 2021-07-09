ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday, called for restraint after a protest over alleged blasphemous comments by a man on Prophet Muhammad.

Protesters had trooped to the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, demanding punishment for the suspect, Isma’il Isah.

“I have viewed with concern the blasphemous act by the unscrupulous person against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W),” Mr Tambuwal said, according to a statement by his Commissioner for Information, Isah Galadanchi.

Mr Galadanchi said the governor condemned the act in the strongest terms, “stressing that his government would not condone such acts against Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) or any other Prophet of God or His Scriptures.”

He said the suspect has been apprehended and will be brought before a competent court of law to face justice.

The governor cautioned against politicising the incident and commended the youth who approached relevant authorities rather than take the law into their hands, the statement said.

How it started

On Wednesday, hundreds of residents trooped to the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, demanding the arrest and prosecution of Mr Isah for alleged blasphemous comments he posted on Facebook.

Mr Isah reportedly made the comments in frustration over his failure to secure an appointment with a local government in the state.

The suspect allegedly also made derogatory comments against a government official whom he accused of denying him opportunity to secure government work.

The protesters reportedly spent about 10 hours at the Sultan’s palace, calling for sanctions on the suspect.