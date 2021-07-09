ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria, on Thursday, recorded 146 new coronavirus infections across six states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Of the new confirmed cases is a delta variant, described by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the most transmissible.

Also, for the second time since May 31, Thursday’s infection tally was more than 100 and higher than the 110 recorded a day earlier.

The new development, which the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) described as worrisome, may have put the country in a difficult situation.

More than 90 countries of the world have reported the dangerous variant which is tagged SARS-CoV-2, and also known as lineage B.1.617.2.

Breakdown

The NCDC, in an update on its Facebook page Thursday night, said the newly confirmed cases raised the infection figure in the country to 168,256.

It, however, said no new death was recorded from the virus on Thursday, keeping the fatality toll at 2,122.

Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, recorded the highest figure with 110 new cases on Thursday.

This is followed by Enugu with 18 new cases while Oyo reported seven and Rivers, five.

Also, Gombe reported three cases while the FCT reported two, and Kaduna, one.

The NCDC data also shows that a total of 164,415 recoveries have been made across the country so far while 3,841 cases are said to be active.

As of Thursday, over 3.2 million eligible Nigerians have received their first doses of the Oxford/ AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Some of these persons have also taken their second jab.