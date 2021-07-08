ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has called for peace following the suspension of six House of Assembly members in the state.

The APC spokesperson in the state, Cajetan Duke, made the call in an interview with reporters in Owerri on Thursday, while reacting to the suspension.

Mr Duke described the Assembly as “an independent organ of government”.

He called on the suspended lawmakers to desist from acts capable of jeopardising their public image and the legislative House.

He said as law abiding persons, the party would not only respect the independence of the assembly but also align with any decisions taken by its leadership.

“APC respects the independence of the House of Assembly and supports any disciplinary measures that make for decorum.

“We urge the suspended lawmakers to resolve issues using internal resolution mechanisms,” he said.

He said the nature of the suspension was an indication that it was not a case of political witch-hunt against any political party.

Six members of the Imo House of Assembly were suspended by the Speaker, Paul Emeziem, for alleged “unparliamentary” conduct.

Four of the suspended lawmakers are members of the ruling APC, while the other two are of the Peoples Democratic Party.

NAN reported that the suspension led to a rowdy session as the suspended lawmakers reacted violently.

(NAN)