The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the timetable and schedule of activities for year 2021 party congresses in nine states.

The states are Lagos, Oyo, Adamawa, Kebbi and Borno.

The others are Kogi, Osun, Kwara and Ebonyi States.

The party stated this in a statement on Thursday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the excos of eight of the states, which were elected in 2017, would expire soon.

He also said the congresses would hold only in wards and local government areas in Kogi.

“In the case of Lagos, Oyo, Adamawa, Kebbi, Borno, Kogi, Osun and Kwara states, the tenure of the excos by Section 47(1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended) would be expiring, having been elected in 2017.

“For clarity, in Kogi state congresses are to hold only in Wards and Local Governments, while in Osun, congresses are to hold in some respective wards only.

“However, in the case of Ebonyi, congress would be conducted to elect new EXCOs following the dissolution of the state structure due to political realignments occasioned by the defection of the state governors and others to another party,” he said.

Mr Ologbondiyan said in line with the time table, the sale of nomination forms, including ad-hoc delegates forms had been scheduled for 26 July to 27 August while the last day for the submission of forms had been fixed for 6 September.

He said the sale of all forms would be sold at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He said by the timetable, Ward Congresses to elect Ward Excos and three ad-hoc delegates have been scheduled for 25 September, Local Government Congresses to elect Local Government Excos and National Delegates have been fixed for 5 October, while the State Congresses have been scheduled for 16 October.

“The NWC urges all members of the party and teeming supporters across the country, particularly in the affected states, to be guided by the official timetable and schedule of events and disregard any other document reported to have been earlier circulated by unauthorised persons,” the statement said.