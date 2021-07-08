ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has asked its Committee on Agricultural Production and Services to inspect the Data Centre where registration of farmers is processed.

The House took the resolution following a motion brought by Shehu Koko, a member from Kebbi State.

In his motion, Mr Koko, who represents Maiyama/Koko/Besse federal constituency of the state, said the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development did not inform the farmers of the registration and failed to communicate with the state government.

He said the ministry “engaged private enumerators for the exercise who also did not inform the Government and people of Kebbi State.”

Mr Koko called for an investigation into the ongoing exercise.

After debate on the motion, which was adopted, the House resolved to mandate the committee to inspect the data centre where the registration of farmers is being processed.

Also, the committee was asked to interface with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development to ascertain the criterion used to appoint the enumerators that registered the farmers as well as the fertilizer subsidy regime for farmers in Nigeria.

The committee is to report back to the House on Tuesday.

Briefing journalists after the plenary, Mr Koko accused the ministry of peddling ‘fake data’ in the ongoing farmers’ registration for the fertilizer subsidy programme.

He said the ministry registered about 95,000 farmers instead of over one million farmers in the state.