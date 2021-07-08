ADVERTISEMENT

After more than one month of recording less than 100 cases consistently, Nigeria on Wednesday reported 110 coronavirus infections across seven states and the federal capital territory, FCT.

The last time the country surpassed 100 cases was on May 31 when 203 cases were reported.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in an update on its Facebook page Wednesday night, said the newly confirmed cases raised the infection toll in the country to 168,110.

Meanwhile, no death was recorded from the disease on Wednesday, keeping the fatality toll at 2,122.

Specifics

For the umpteenth time, Lagos topped the chart on Wednesday with 88 out of 110 cases.

Rivers State reported 12 infections while Akwa Ibom reported four, and Jigawa and Ogun States reported two each.

The FCT and Kano reported one infection each.

The NCDC data shows that a total of 164,408 recoveries have been made across the country so far while about 1,300 cases are said to be active.

Nigeria has tested more than 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

More than 3.2 million persons have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.