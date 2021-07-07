ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old woman, Abibat Kehinde, who was abandoned at Epe General Hospital, Lagos State, three months after giving birth to twins, has been discharged after kind Nigerians paid her N131,000 bill.

Mrs Kehinde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that some NGOs and other philanthropists from Epe paid off the bill which facilitated her discharge from the hospital.

Mrs Kehinde’s husband, who is a commercial motorcyclist, absconded after delivery on March 21, without paying the bills to facilitate her discharge from the hospital.

She acknowledged and thanked all the donors for the gesture.

“I thank all the donors most sincerely for their support and kind gesture, I really do appreciate it.

“My appreciation also goes to Concerned Nation Builders Initiative (CNI), an NGO, which supported me financially.

“If not for them I will still be stranded in the hospital till now.

“I was admitted into the hospital around March and I was discharged three months after in June 2021.

“I stayed that long in the hospital because I am financially incapacitated,” she said.

Appeal

The mother of three, however, solicited further support from kindhearted Nigerians to enable her to cater for the children.

“I am jobless and I do not have husband to support me. My parents have done their best, but can’t continue again, as they are both completely impoverished,” she said.

She appealed to the government, individuals, and philanthropists to come to her aid for the sake of the newborn babies