An Abuja-based non-governmental organisation, Invictus Africa, formally launched ‘Orange Pages’, a directory of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Responders and Service Providers in Nigeria, on Tuesday.

The directory, according to the group, is a culmination of the first phase of the OSIWA-funded Prevention, Accountability, Support (PAS) Project aimed at promoting the understanding of sexual and gender-based violence.

“It is a way of prevention among at-risk populations, demanding accountability from duty bearers, and ensuring holistic support for survivors,” the Executive Director of Invictus Africa, Bukky Shonibare, said on Tuesday.

She stated “Orange Pages” complements past and ongoing efforts to curb SGBV and ensure support for survivors.

The ‘Orange Pages’ contains the names and contacts of verified and validated individuals and organisations, including the sexual assault referral centres, all of whom respond to SGBV and provide support to survivors.

These contacts can be reached by survivors for support, advice, and referrals.

Mrs Shonibare, further explained the importance of the PAS model in tackling SGBV.

“It is important that survivors, no matter where they are in this country, know that they are not alone and that help is not only available, but that it is also accessible,” she said.

“The uniqueness of the “Orange Pages” is that it is not just in digital form, but also – and most importantly – printed copies, which will be distributed and made available in places where people at risk of SGBV are, such as government institutions, Local Government Areas, worship centres, private offices, police stations, hotels, apartments, community centres, schools and higher institutions, and other relevant places where people without internet can access the Directory.”

“Our goal is to ensure SGBV survivors have access to responders and service providers anywhere and anytime they require it,” she added.

As part of the agenda for the formal launch of “Orange Pages,” there was a media chat with three panelists; Chioma Agwuegbo, ‘Yinka Ogunnubi, and Tawakalit Kareem.

During the media chat, Mr Ogunnubi, who is a Board Member of Invictus Africa, said this was only the beginning, as the organisation is looking at other resources like leveraging USSD and incorporating local languages.

Responding to a question about the organisations listed in the ‘Orange Pages,’ Tawakalit Kareem, Communications Lead of Invictus Africa, shared the verification and validation exercise that led to the removal of up to 100 organisations before the final printing of the Directory.

“This was done in order to ensure that survivors who require the information in the Directory are protected,” she stated.