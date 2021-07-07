ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Gaza, a member of the House of Representatives, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Gaza was the last PDP member from Nasarawa State in the House before he decamped on Wednesday.

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdulahi Sule, was present to witness his defection.

The governor was at the green chamber, alongside two former governors of the state, Tanko Almakura and Abdulahi Adamu, who are both serving senators.

In a letter read by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Mr Gaza cited division in the state chapter of the PDP as the reason for decamping.

This is the fifth member this week to move from the PDP to the APC. On Tuesday, four members from Zamfara State announced their defections.

There was no protest from the minority bench, as both the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu and his deputy, Toby Okechukwu, were not available to raise any protest.