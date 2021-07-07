ADVERTISEMENT

The number of people infected with the coronavirus infection in Nigeria has reached 168,000 following the confirmation of 91 new cases on Tuesday, health authorities have said.

The daily infections rose from 50 on Monday to 91 in the last 24-hour cycle to reach the current figure.

In an update on its Facebook page Tuesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed that the 91 new cases were recorded from seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos, again, topped the chart with 66 new cases out of 91.

While the FCT reported a single case, both Kaduna and Oyo States recorded three cases each with Kwara reporting 12 and Rivers, four. The duo of Ekiti and Plateau States reported one case each.

Meanwhile, nobody died of the disease on Tuesday as the country’s latest fatality was recorded on Monday with total fatality still standing at 2,122.

Five patients were reported to have recovered after treatment on Tuesday, even as the NCDC said a total of 164,405 recoveries have been made while about 1,300 are still active in Nigeria.

The country has tested more than 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

Similarly, more than 3.2 million persons have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.