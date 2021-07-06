ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to continue membership registration and revalidation in ‘troubled’ state chapters.

The states are Imo, Kwara, Ogun and Rivers.

A statement by the secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, John Akpanuudoedehe, on Tuesday, said the exercise would continue in the four states for two weeks.

The Secretary to the appeal committee for the exercise, Victor Giadom, while submitting its report on June 19, said it suffered huge setbacks largely caused by infighting among APC heavyweights in the states.

In Rivers State, for instance, factions loyal to the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and a former senator, Magnus Abe, the party’s registration and revalidation was filled with complaints of irregularities.

Hoarding of registration materials was one of the issues raised by Nigeria’s Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, in February when he called for the cancellation of the exercise in Kwara State.

The minister said the committee flouted the guidelines regarding distribution of materials for the exercise by handing over the materials to some politicians enhancing intimidation and segregation of some members based on their allegiance to some leaders of the party.

Similar complaints were also recorded in Imo and Ogun States owing to the struggle for dominance between incumbent governors elected under the party in the states and other notable elected political office holders in the state and at the national level, therefore marring the exercise at large.

The APC said the exercise would continue in the four states for another two weeks.

“Following the recommendation of the Membership Registration Appeals Committee, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the continuation of the Party’s membership registration, revalidation and register update exercise in Imo, Kwara, Ogun and Rivers states.

“With this approval, the membership registration, revalidation and register update exercise in the four states will continue for two weeks,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.

The APC threatened to deal with any members planning to deprive intending registrants will be dealt with.

“Registration materials have been adequately deployed to the listed states and any attempt to deprive intending registrants will be dealt with accordingly in line with the provisions of the APC constitution and guidelines for the exercise. All Nigerians who are desirous of joining the progressive fold are welcome to take advantage of this window and register as members of the APC,” the party warned.

The exercise, which commenced in late January, was originally scheduled to start on December 12, 2020 but was postponed due to the festive season.

It was again extended on April 1 by another three weeks due to hitches in some of its state chapters.