The National Pension Commission (PenCom) on Monday said it has launched an online application to capture the information of retirees to ensure accuracy and timeliness of documentation.

PenCom’s commissioner (technical), Anyim Nyerere, said this at the opening ceremony of a workshop for pension desk officers of Ministries, Agencies and Departments.

The commission said the process will include self-assisted and the pension fund administrator (PFA) assisted options.

The commission said it expects to capture about 11,000 civil servants due to retire in 2021.

“The benefit is to enable us to capture the would be retirees which would enable the budget proposal for the retirees by the federal government,” Mr Nyerere said.

He said there are security measures adopted to protect the online platform against fraud.

“There are strict passwords that have been put in place, you can’t just go in and register, we must issue you a password,” he added.