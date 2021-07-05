ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of followers of the late Temitope Joshua popularly called T.B Joshua gathered for a night of tributes and candlelight procession in his honour on Monday night.

The pastor, televangelist, philanthropist, leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) passed on June 5 at the age of 57.

Her widow, Evelyn Joshua, led the candlelight procession at the SCOAN Faith Resort in the Ikotun area of Lagos.