ADVERTISEMENT

Two popular Lagos big boys,Boniface Odenigbo Amandianeze and Olasunmbo Olawale Winfunke, owners of Buzz Barr, have been arrested and paraded by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, EFCC, for alleged internet fraud and money laundering.

Winfunke is married to a socialite and a popular Lagos fashion entrepreneur, Tania Omotayo.

The suspects, who run one of Lagos’ biggest nightclubs located on Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, were recently arrested at No 2A and 2B Oniru Estate, Lagos.

Buzz Barr, an exclusive premium lounge, which opened for business December 2017, is known for its casual and intimate lounge setting and famous for its strip clubs and exotic dancers.

The commission said their arrest followed credible intelligence it received about their alleged involvement in romance scam, business email compromise, benefit scam, credit card fraud and money laundering.

They are also said to be held due to their involvement in an alleged multimillionaire fraud in the U.S. based on a request by the FBI.

EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said upon their arrest, four exotic cars, mobile devices, laptop computers, jewelry and wrist watches worth hundreds of millions were recovered from them.

Further investigations have also established nexus with other associates who are suspected to be into computer-related fraud.

It was gathered that they are facing a likely extradition to the U.S.

However, they have been granted stringent bail conditions which they have been unable to fulfill as the investigation into the alleged crime continues.

They will be charged to court soon.

In the last two years, the EFCC has arrested a number of nightclub owners in Lagos and major Nigerian cities over allegations of fraud and internet scam.

In May, Emeka Williams Kingsley,owner of Glass House, a club in Abule Egba, Lagos, was arrested alongside 14 other suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

About a year ago, a 30-year-old Oladimeji Olusegun Ogunfolaju, owner of Lakers Hotel and Lake County Entertainment, and 79 others were nabbed by the anti-graft agency in Lagos over their alleged involvement in internet fraud.