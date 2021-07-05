ADVERTISEMENT

The Taraba State chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Peter Jediel, has again been reported kidnapped.

He was abducted at about 3.30 a.m. on Sunday at his residence in Sunkani, the administrative headquarters of Ardo-Kola local government council on the outskirt of Jalingo, the state capital.

It was the second time Mr Jediel, 54, would be kidnapped this year, the first being in February when he was released two days later after an undisclosed amount was paid as ransom.

Police sources said he was kidnapped in the presence of his family members.

The police spokesperson in the state, David Misal, told our correspondent that he has been transferred to Jos, Plateau State, and so could not confirm the report.

A senior police detective, however, confirmed the abduction and said intensive efforts were being made by a combined team of police officers, vigilantes and hunters in the area to ensure that the unionist is released and the perpetrators arrested.

As of the time of filing this report, the abductors were yet to reach out to the family, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.