ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesperson in Kaduna State, Mohammed Jalige, says a seven-year-old boy was killed on Saturday by explosives concealed in a plastic bottle in Badarawa area of Kaduna town.

Three children were playing with the Viju Milk plastic bottles when the explosives detonated and killed one of them.

Mr Jalige, in a statement on Sunday, said the police were investigating to know where the children picked up the bottles.

A family member of the deceased, Hassan Lawal, told PREMIUM TIMES that Abubakar Aminu died at Barau Dikko hospital where he was taken for treatment.

“When we arrived the scene of the incident at Shagari Close, Badarawa, we found the three wounded children, and rushed them to the hospital.

“The boys are not residents of the area. They came to visit their grandparents who lived there and later went outside to play. They picked the Viju plastic bottles containing the explosives and were playing with them. The bottles later exploded.

“We buried late Aminu on Sunday morning at Badarawa cemetery while Abdullahi Abubakar is still receiving treatment at the hospital. Abubakar Abdullahi was discharged,” Mr Lawal said.

Read the full statement by the police on their findings on the Saturday blast:

On the 3rd July, 2021 at about 1615hrs, there was an explosion at Shagari Close Badarawa Kaduna as result of a suspected Improvised Explosive Device concealed in three (3) bottles of popular children’s Juice (Viju Milk).

Three Children picked up the bottles on (the) ground, which, unknown to them, they contained explosive substance; used them as football, as a result, the two bottles exploded, injuring three children namely; Abubakar Aminu, Abubakar Abdullahi and Abdullahi Abubakar, all males.

The victims were, however, rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment, where, unfortunately, Abubakar Aminu died owing to injuries he sustained from the explosion. Abubakar Abdullahi was treated and discharged while Abdullahi Abubakar is still receiving treatment.

In the meantime, normalcy has been restored, the scene of the incident is under investigation. The Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) is carrying out a holistic forensic analysis of the device as effort is on high gear to unveil and possibly apprehend the perpetrators of the act.

The Command is hereby assuring the people of Kaduna metropolis and environs that there is no course for alarm as the situation is under firm grip of security agencies while the public are advised to go about their normal business and to report any suspicious object or persons to the nearest Police formation for prompt action.