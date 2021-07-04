ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria is edging closer to 168,000 coronavirus caseload, after 71 persons were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Saturday.

Of the 71 new cases, Lagos reported 63 cases while Oyo reported four. Ogun State reported three cases and Kano reported just a case.

According to an update by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on its Facebook page Saturday night, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified since the outbreak in Nigeria now stands at 167,803.

The information is based on the 2.3 million tests taken from Nigeria’s estimated 200 million population.

The update revealed that nobody died from the disease in the last 24-hour cycle keeping the fatality toll at 2,121.

Meanwhile, a total of 164,378 patients recuperated so far while the country still has about 1,300 active cases.