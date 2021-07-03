ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State, again, on Friday topped the coronavirus infection chart in Nigeria by recording 36 out of the 40 announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The Lagos’ share of the disease burden amounts to 90 per cent of the Friday figure.

In an update on its official Facebook page Friday night, the NCDC said three three other states contributed the remaining 10 per cent.

According to the update, Rivers State recorded two cases while Gombe and Kano States reported one each.

No fatality was recorded from the disease on Friday, keeping the death toll at 2,121.

Infections and deaths have declined significantly in Nigeria with daily cases averaging less than 100 in about two months.

Specifics

According to the NCDC data, a total of 164,369 people have been discharged in hospitals across Nigeria after treatment.

The NCDC data showed that over 1,300 COVID-19 cases are still active in the country.

Nigeria has tested about 2.3 million samples from it’s roughly 200 million population.