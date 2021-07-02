ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has described his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) as one founded on democratic ideals, adding that it was the basis for the recent wave of defection from opposition party governors.

Mr Tinubu, the national leader of the APC, spoke in a statement welcoming Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State to the APC.

Mr Tinubu’s statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, said the move by Mr Matawalle showed that he was dedicated to bringing good governance to his state.

“Along with all other APC members, I heartily welcome Matawalle into the APC.

“The move by Matawalle is the best way to ensure good governance in the state by being a member of the party that was founded on democratic ideals,” he said.

Mr Matawalle formally joined the APC on June 29, after months of speculation and denial.

Other Peoples Democratic Party governors such as David Umahi and Ben Ayade of Ebonyi and Cross River states, respectively, had also recently defected to the APC.

While Mr Umahi joined in November last year, Mr Ayade defected to the ruling party last May.

The PDP described the governors’ defection as an effort by the ruling party to rig the 2023 general elections.

Mr Tinubu, in his statement, urged the Zamfara governor to work more closely with President Muhammadu Buhari to help realise his progressive mandate and tackle challenges.

He said APC’s doors were open to those who wanted democracy to flourish.

“The entry of governors Matawalle, David Umahi of Ebonyi, and Ben Ayade of Cross River into the party demonstrates that the APC umbrella is succinctly broad to accommodate all those with valuable ideas and contributions to the party and our country,” he added.

(NAN)